Arijit Singh coming out of retirement for Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Singer's manager FINALLY breaks silence

Arijit Singh's latest song from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 sparked speculation that the singer had ended his retirement from playback singing. However, his manager has now clarified that the track was recorded before the retirement announcement and that Arijit is only completing old commitments, not making a comeback.

Arijit Singh coming out of retirement for Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Singer's manager FINALLY breaks silence

Arijit Singh’s new song “Yeh Awarapan” from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has set off a wave of rumors, people are wondering if he’s back to playback singing. But his manager just cleared the air, Arijit isn’t coming out of retirement. He’s just wrapping up work he’d already promised, nothing more. Once 'Yeh Awarapan' dropped, fans started thinking maybe Arijit changed his mind about retiring. His manager, though, shot down those rumors. The song was actually recorded before Arijit made his retirement official earlier this year. He’s only finishing up songs he’d already agreed to, not taking on anything new. There’s been a huge buzz around “Yeh Awarapan,” especially since it taps into nostalgia from the original Awarapan. People assumed this meant Arijit was back in Bollywood, but his manager insists he hasn’t resumed recording film songs.

Why did Arijit step away?

Back in January 2026, he surprised everyone by announcing he was done with playback singing. Some fans thought he was leaving music altogether. Instead, Arijit explained he wanted to focus more on Indian classical music and explore other sides of himself as an artist, not just stick to commercial film songs. He’s the kind of guy who likes to reinvent his music, often switching things up in his live shows.

Even though he’s not taking new playback assignments, you’ll still hear his voice pop up in movies. Arijit had finished several tracks before his announcement, so expect more songs to release over the next couple of years. And he hasn’t gone quiet on stage, he’s still performing live, including concerts with musicians like Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh.

Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendra Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar. It’s set for an August 14, 2026 release. As the sequel to the cult favorite Awarapan, the film’s already created a lot of excitement especially with “Yeh Awarapan” stealing the spotlight ahead of its premiere.

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