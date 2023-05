Arijit Singh is one of the most humble and simplest celebrities you would come across these days. The singer is one of the most loved ones across the world and yet, he doesn't have any attitude or is never airy about his celebrity status or fan mania. Arijit Singh has been touring across the country and enthralling everyone with his singing. And when he is not doing concerts or recording songs, he is being a simple guy from Bengal. Yes, you read that right. A video of Arijit Singh is going viral online in which he is seen taking his scooter out for grocery shopping.

Arijit Singh goes grocery shopping on a scooter

Arijit Singh's video in loose harem pants and a t-shirt has grabbed the attention of everyone in entertainment news. The singer is in Murshidabad, his hometown in West Bengal living a simple life with his family. The singer was snapped coming out and heading towards his parked scooter. He interacted with the locals around as one of them clicked his video away. The Kesariya singer asks them if they are doing fine. He then puts his grocery bag in his scooter and goes away.

Watch the video of Arijit Singh interacting with his neighbours as he goes grocery shopping here:

Arijit Singh is more Bengali than most of the Bengalis out there ?pic.twitter.com/H7Y4oanPvF — Ayush (@abasu0819) May 24, 2023

Arijit Singh fan incident

His simplicity is astounding, no? Arijit is one of the most kindest people you'd come across. His concert videos are proof enough. Apart from his singing, Arijit is popular amongst his fans for his kindness and his simplicity. Just a couple of days ago, you'd have seen him making millions go gaga just with his voice and here's he now, getting grocery home. This is why fans love him all the more. The singer is most attached to his roots despite being globally famous.

Just a couple of days ago, Arijit Singh was involved in an incident. A fan who had come to attend his concert in Aurangabad pulled him while he was performing on stage. Arijit had stopped the concert and reprimanded her, but politely. He made her understand that if he won't be okay nobody would be able to enjoy his concert. Arijit's hand had started to shiver and was pulled in tape later on. Fans were worried about the singer. He is doing fine now.