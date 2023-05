Arijit Singh performed in Aurangabad, that is, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last night. Arijit Singh is one of the few musicians who has fans all over the world. Arijit's melodious vocals transcend people into a different world. Arijit enjoys global popularity indeed and people come from far away to watch and hear him sing live. His concerts are now of the major crowd pullers. And recently a fan pulled Arijit's hand while he was performing. Arijit did not let the act go and he politely schooled the fan and for the right reason. The video of the same is going viral online right now.

Arijit Singh schools fan for pulling him hard in the middle of his performance at a concert

Arijit Singh is one of the fantastic live performers we have in the country. He not just sings but also moves around the concert venue to interact with his fans. And that's what happened at his concert last night that was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but it turned unruly quickly as a fan, in a moment of excitement pulled Arijit's hand. And the singer stalled the concert thereafter and schooled the fan for doing so.

Arijit Singh asked the fan to come up on stage. The female, it seems refused and was seen talking to Arijit while he wanted to put his point across for everyone. Arijit kept asking the fan to listen to him and his reasoning. He tells her that she was pulling him. The singer confessed that he is struggling. When the fan continued to talk, Arijit said that he is not someone who would put the blame on others just like that. He says that he understands that she was having fun but if he is not able to perform how will she enjoy? He tells her that his hands are shaking and asks if he should leave. He makes her understand that she is a grown-up and asks tells her for pulling him. Arijit adds that he has come for everyone here and loves everyone. The video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Arijit Singh schooling a fan for pulling him here:

The man went to sing,not to get hurt. You also go to listen to music, shake hands with him if you get a chance, talk to him.Please don't act like that.He was still talking to the guy politely, even when the person was misbehaving.?❤#ArijitSingh #ArijitSinghLive @Atmojoarjalojo pic.twitter.com/rSTSDumuOp — Patriot - Arijit Singh (@WeAreArijitians) May 7, 2023

Fans have been sharing the video and praising the singer for dealing with it in such a polite manner. At the same time, people are sharing thoughts and asking fans to be a little careful about such things. The singer performed live for about 4 hours non-stop. An image of Arijit's bandaged hand is also going viral online.

Wishing for your speedy recovery, Arijit! Get well soon!