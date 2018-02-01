Arjun Bijlani and the crew of Ishq Mein Marjawan leave for an outdoor shoot to Manali

Actors Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar along with the team of their show "Ishq Mein Marjawan" left for Kullu-Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In the show, Aarohi (played by Alisha) escapes from jail in order to avenge herself. Posing as Tara, Aarohi decides to go to Manali along with Deep (Arjun) because she wants to find out about her sister-in-law and nephew Nikku. "It's the perfect time to shoot in Manali as it's snowing here and the city looks absolutely stunning," Arjun said in a statement. Also Read - Ahead of Sasural Simar Ka 2’s premiere, here are 11 TV shows that returned with 2nd seasons due to fan mania – view pics

"We have been given quite a hectic schedule with some rather intense scenes which truly will be a cliffhanger for the audience; a lot of the cards will be revealed here and we hope the viewers enjoy watching the mystery unfold on the show," he added. Alisha, who is from a hilly region, loves "late winter in the north". "I am very excited about this on-location shoot, both from a personal lens and also from the point of view of my character, Aarohi.

"I believe in life going full circle and for Aarohi, it was in the mountains that she had first fallen in love with Deep so it is only fair for her to try and end this charade in the hills itself."

"Ishq Mein Marjawan" is aired on Colors channel.