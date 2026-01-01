Arjun Bijlani returns to Mumbai from Dubai vacation as wife Neha’s father…

Arjun Bijlani has to rush back to Mumbai from his vacation due to a family emergency. Read on to know more.

Arjun Bijlani, along with his family, went to Dubai to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. However, he had cut his trip short and urgently rushed back to Mumbai. As reported by Telly Chakkar, Arjun cut short his trip after his father-in-law, Neha Bijlani’s father, had been admitted to the ICU. The actor, who was holidaying abroad with his family, rushed back to his wife to be with her side. Arjun and Neha have yet to share any statement. The actor was quite active on Instagram and was sharing pictures from his vacation in Dubai.

Earlier, with Times Now, the actor shared his New Year plans, stating that he has just begun shooting for Laughter Chefs season 3, which left him with no major plans. Amid a busy schedule, he would still have a nice dinner with Neha and his son. His resolution for 2026 is to become a better version of himself. Notably, Arjun replaced Bharti Singh as host of the show as she has given birth to her second child.

Laughter Chefs season 3 features contestants like Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Debina Bonnerjee, and Gurmeet Choudhary. With Chef Harpal Singh, Arjun Bijlani are currently hosting the show. Laughter Chefs season 3 goes on air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. The show also streams simultaneously on JioHotstar.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was last seen in Rise and Fall, which was hosted by Ashneer Grover. He won the show, defeating social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaz Patel. Bijlani took the trophy along with the cash prize of 28 lakhs.

Earlier, while talking about the Rise and Fall journey, Arjun said, “Ek breakdown bhi hua tha mera bich mein, jaha aise lag raha tha ki the show is not meant for me, fir usdin mujhe meri family ki photo mili thi, aur mein bohot roya tha, aur maine apne aap se kaha tha ki ab show kar raha hoon, toh give up nahi karna hai, end tak ladte rehna hai.”

He also shared a long note on social media to express his emotions about the 42-day-long journey in the show. Arjun wrote on Instagram, “42 DAYS. 42 days of staying away from my family. But since day one, my biggest strength was my son, Ayaan. And the day he came in on the show, it was my best moment! Every time things got difficult, I reminded myself...a father doesn’t quit. Cause when my son watches this, I wanted him to know that his father fought with heart, and never stopped rising. Yes, today I stand here as the ultimate winner of Rise and Fall, but more than this trophy, it’s the journey that changed me. The falls taught me humility. The rises taught me gratitude. To everyone who stood by me, prayed for me, voted for me, cheered for me when I couldn’t even hear you...thank you so much. This victory is not just mine alone…it belongs to all of us.”

