Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law passes away at 73 due to...; Nia Sharma and others pay their last respects [Video]

Arjun Bijlani's father in law has taken his last breath at Bellevue Hospital, in Mumbai at the age of 73. Read on to know more.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away on January 1. He was admitted to the ICU for the past three days. As per reports, he was in the ventilator since Monday but succumbed to a medical emergency on Thursday morning. Rakesh Chandra Swami was 73 at the time of his death. He was survived by son, Nishank and daughter Neha Swami. A family member told HT, “He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.” Several celebrities from the industry like Arjun’s friend Nia Sharma, Kanika Mann, attended the last rites.

The report further mentioned that Arjun Bijlani was quite close to his father-in-law, as his own father died quite early. For those unaware, the celebrity couple was in Dubai for their New Year holiday. However, they had to cut their short trip after hearing the news of Neha’s father. They urgently rushed back to Mumbai on Tuesday to be with their family during a difficult time. As of now, Arjun and Neha have yet to release an official statement.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami tied knot in May 2013. They welcomed their son in January 2013. This year on Father’s Day. Neha penned an emotional note on Instagram about her father, Rakesh Chandra Swami. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my daddy I’ve always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you — your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing.. “A father’s love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love.” Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy ? @rakesh.swami.”

Talking about Arjun Bijlani’s work front, he currently stepped into the shoes of Bharti Singh to host Laughter Chefs season 3. The show also features Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Debina Bonnerjee, and Gurmeet Choudhary. The show goes on air on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. It is also streaming on JioHotstar.

