and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship since many years now. Now, time and again there have been rumours of their marriage. This time, it seems they are really going to tie the knot. According to our source, they are planning to have a winter wedding in Mumbai in November or December. It will be an intimate wedding with just friends and family. When we reached out to Arjun for his response, it seems he was busy and didn't reply to us. Maybe he was waiting for us to put the article before reacting. He has reacted now. Arjun took to Instagram and wrote, "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do." While he didn't address the shaadi talk directly, it seemed obvious. Have a look at his post below:

While Arjun has seemingly denied, our source maintains that the winter wedding is very much happening. Perhaps, they want to keep it low-key and not let many people know. The same happened with and . They were tight-lipped about it till the very end.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Malaika spoke about Arjun and said that they want a future together. “If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts,” she had said. She had added that they discuss things a lot and are on the same page when it comes to thoughts and ideas.