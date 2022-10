Bollywood's hottest couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are busy enjoying their romantic time in London. The two give major couple goals to many with their PDA and we cannot get over them. Every time Arjun and Malaika drop steamy pictures on their Instagram, netizens go crazy with their lovey-dovey pictures. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates 28 September: Priyanka Chopra's appreciation post for Nick Jonas, Kajal Aggarwal's visit to Tirupati temple and more

Both, Arjun and Malaika went for dinner in London and had an amazing night. Arjun shared a picture of his lady love in black is on-point. Malaika's tattoo of 'love' on her finger cannot be missed. Arjun captioned the post as, "Great Host @samyuktanair. Amazing Food @koynlondon. Best Company @malaikaaroraofficial."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story -

In a recent interview, Malaika revealed that is the best boyfriend, her cheerleader, and best friend. Arjun had spoken his heart out about his ladylove on Koffee With Karan and said that he has no plans of getting married at the moment. Arjun and Malaika have been trending on the Entertainment news.

On the work front, Arjun who is in London is busy shooting for a romantic comedy with Rakulpreet Singh and . Arjun will be seen next in Kuttey and The Lady Killer. Malaika will be seen in The Arora Sisters with Amrita Arora Ladak.