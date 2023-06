Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today. The actor who made his debut in 2012 with Ishqzaaade has seen moderate success so far. Arjun Kapoor has three films lined which includes Ajay Bahl's Ladykiller. With his past few projects tanking at the box office, the star needs a decent success to be back in the reckoning. On the personal front, he is enjoying a blissful love life with Malaika Arora. Celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji gives us a glimpse into what the future might hold for Arjun Kapoor. Please note that astrology is a speculative practice and should be deemed as such.

Arjun Kapoor is what Panditji describes as the "Empathetic Cancerian". He is governed by the Moon which has shaped his inherent traits. He is a sensitive person with a nurturing side. He has a natural compassion that resonates in both his personal and professional life. The Moon's impact allows him to forge profound emotional connections with people.

Tough Times Ahead for Arjun Kapoor

As planetary alignments unfold, Arjun Kapoor faces a period of increased responsibilities and challenges. Saturn's transit through his 6th house of work and service signifies valuable lessons and personal growth in the face of daunting tasks. Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, "However, this may affect his performance at the box office, potentially leading to difficulties in delivering blockbuster movies this year. Nevertheless, Arjun's gradually strengthening Moon suggests that he might shine in upcoming OTT projects, offering him an alternative platform to showcase his talent."

Selecting Scripts with Precision and Focus

Arjun Kapoor needs to exercise precision and focus while selecting scripts, considering the current positions of Ketu, Shani, and Rahu in his birth chart. The astrologer advises, "The strong presence of these planets indicates a potential for encountering failure at the box office, at least until early 2025.

He needs to be very careful while selecting his scripts."

When will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora?

The nodal axis, represented by Rahu and Ketu, holds significance in Arjun Kapoor's personal life and relationships. With Rahu transiting his 1st house and Ketu in the 7th house, transformative changes are on the horizon. When we examine Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika, the alignment of his Venus indicates strength, stability, and a rightful harmony.

This bodes well for their love, prosperity, and happiness. However, the stars do not indicate a wedding for them this year. Analyzing their combined birth charts and the present-day lunar nodes, it appears that they may consider tying the knot by end-2024, symbolizing a significant milestone in their relationship. Arjun Kapoor's astrological analysis indicates a promising future in his career. The combination of Jupiter's transit, Saturn's influence, the nodal axis, Venus, and the lunar nodes all contribute to his success and personal growth.

However, it is important for Arjun to remain focused, disciplined, and adaptable as he navigates through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.