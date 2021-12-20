After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one couple whose wedding we are looking forward to is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The two are going really strong and do not fail to give us couple goals. Fans went gaga over their pics from the Maldives where they holidayed for a few days. Popular celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has now given his expert take on when they could marry to ETimes. He has said that the two might marry by 2022. He said that Arjun Kapoor was the emotional partner while Malaika Arora was more practical. The astrologer said that none of them are weak-minded which is why their relationship has survived despite the initial criticism and other issues that they faced. Also Read - BTS V and Jungkook beat Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and others to top Worldwide Most Searched Asian in 2021 list; BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie in top 15 [PICS]

On a recent show, Malaika Arora said that Arjun Kapoor was the man who knew her the best. She also spoke about what she liked in a man. The lady has said that her son knows about her current partner and is cool about it. Malaika Arora said that she believes in honesty and could move ahead because of her supportive family and friends. She said that divorce is never an easy decision but one needs to understand that staying in a loveless marriage is not as easy as it looks.

It was only in 2019 that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora kind of made their relationship official. The hunk said that the media had given them the kind of dignity, which made him feel safe to open up. The two knew one another for a long time. The astrologer said that post marriage Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor should open a film production office and it would do great business. He also said that Arjun Kapoor should explore more avenues as an actor and producer. Malaika Arora will also go from strength to strength.