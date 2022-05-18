Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to get married by the end of 2022 [Read Exclusive deets inside]

One more Bollywood's favourite and loved couple will be getting hitched by the end of 2022 and they are and Malaika Arora. Yes! After the intimate weddings of Bollywood's IT couples Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, this IT coupe will be tying the knot by the end of this year. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone sets the red carpet on fire in a Sabyasachi saree – here are the outfit details

A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family.

The source further adds, " Arjuna and Malaika do not want a lavish wedding, they believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list."

"Malaika and Arjun will not go very heavy on their wedding attire too. Malaika will opt for a simple yet elegant saree on the registration day of the wedding, while Arjun will wear a simple kurta. While for the party they will don western outfits and will even pose for the shutterbugs", concludes the source. Well, we cannot wait for this beautiful couple to get hitched.

Bollywoodlife even got in touch with Arjun Kapoor for the confirmation, however, he remained unavailable to comment on the same.