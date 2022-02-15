Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Valentine’s Day celebration screams 'Together Forever' – View Inside Pics

and Malaika are head over heels in LOVE with each other. The new age couple isn't shy to express their love to the world and their PDA often sends their fans in a meltdown. On Valentine's Day, the couple celebrated the day of love in a romantic way possible that screamed their bond is intact and together forever. Malaika took to her Instagram stories and tanked the team for creating the most romantic and stunning evening for them. Sharing another image of customized decor that had a photo of her and Arjun on the neon light saying, 'together forever. On Valentines' Day, Malaika shared the most romantic photo with Arjuna in writing, " Mine" along with a heart emoji. While Arjun posted another picture of them together and captioned," Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone. It’s not warm when she’s away. Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone. And she’s always gone too long. Anytime she goes away". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sussanne Khan compliments Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad; Kangana Ranaut indirectly takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai and more

Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun and Malaika are often criticized on social media due to the age gap between them. Addressing the name in n interaction with the media he had said, " It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it was something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do" Malaika in Arjun made their dealership official n 2019, where the free actress ad shared ca romantic picture of them wishing Arjun on his birthday d since then they have been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey appearance . Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Here's how Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Mouni Roy and other celebs declared their love for their partners