Arjun Kapoor and Ashula Kapoor are sibling goals really. The way they have been each others' strongest support systems after the demise of their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, has been inspiring. Arjun and Anshula faced a lot since their childhood. That is, especially, after Mona and Boney Kapoor separated and Boney married Sridevi. An old interview of Mona Shourie Kapoor has been shared on Reddit. Netizens have praised Arjun and Anshula after reading the interview.

When Mona Shourie Kapoor talked about picking pieces after she and Boney Kapoor parted ways

In an old interview, shared on a Reddit page called BollyBlindsNGossip, Mona Shourie Kapoor talked about being devastated and feeling humiliated upon learning that Boney Kapoor fell in love with Sridevi after 13 years of their wedding. Mona talks about her family being her core strength at that time who stood by her during the painful phase of separation. Mona got a lot of suggestions such as getting a spa or losing weight, etc. She was suddenly pitted against a heroine. A friend's mother however gave her a piece of advice which she followed as the Gospel truth that is when somebody has no place in their life, then you can have no place for them in yours.

When Mona Shourie Kapoor talked about Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor being bullied in childhood

While Mona Shourie Kapoor was fighting her own battle, the repercussions were faced by her kids, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. They were in school at that time. Mona calls the world a cruel place. Mona says that when someone is going through a bad phase, people speculate about them. Mona revealed that Arjun and Anshula had to face torment in school from their peers. However, they became strong and learned to face the facts. She talked about the thread of pain that held them together. Have a look at the Reddit post here:

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor get praise from netizens

