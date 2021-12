In the past few days, many celebs have been tested positive for Covid-19. A couple of weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were tested positive, and now according to a report in Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for the virus. It's Anshula's birthday today, and the family was together last evening to ring in her special day. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed, 83 set to suffer huge losses, Kareena Kapoor age-shamed and more