Arjun Kapoor birthday: Actor turns philanthropist, celebrates by donating his favourite outfits to the underprivileged

Arjun Kapoor turned 38 today, June 26. He decided to celebrate his special day by auctioning some of his favourite clothes to those in need through Oscar Foundation.

By Animesh Anand

Advertisement

Celebrity birthdays are usually associated with luxury and lavishness, coupled with a star-studded celebration. But, Arjun Kapoor has added a new twist to his birthday, by celebrating his special day, through a charitable act. The actor turned 38 today, June 26. In an interview with a media portal, Arjun Kapoor shared that he was willing to give away some of his favourite wardrobe collections in a charity closet sale, hosted by the actor. From traditional ensembles to gym wears and Western fits, Arjun would be donating his clothes to the underprivileged. Also Read - Malaika Arora does Chaiyya Chaiyya as she rings in Arjun Kapoor's birthday [Watch Video]

Arjun Kapoor gives away his favourite ensembles as charity on his birthday

“Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to help those in need of support,” said Arjun Kapoor. The Ishaqzaade actor added that the “best way” to celebrate his birthday was by following the notion of sharing, by observing “circularity.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may get married by end of 2024? Check out his astrological forecast [Exclusive]

Advertisement

According to a report by Midday, the donated clothes will first reach a non-profit organisation, named Oscar Foundation, based in Mumbai. The organisation uses football as a sporting strategy to encourage poverty-stricken children to stay in school, preparing them for a bright future ahead. So far, the Oscar Foundation has empowered over 14,000 children from underprivileged communities. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's 33rd birthday bash: Janhvi Kapoor arrives solo while Varun Dhawan gets his date Natasha Dalal

Trending Now

Arjun Kapoor opts for a casual look for his birthday

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his ladylove, Malaika Arora, and sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor. The actor had a rather intimate celebration at his Mumbai residence, in the presence of close friends and family members. Paparazzi spotted Arjun Kapoor outside his residence, dressed casually in a white tee that he layered with a black, loose-fitted, half-sleeve shirt and black trousers.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Malaika Arora dressed in her best for Arjun Kapor’s birthday

Malaika Arora, known for her sartorial choices, put her best foot forward, for her bae’s birthday. She was seen donning a sleeveless, white, figure-hugging ensemble, having distinguished red prints and a thigh-high slit. The actress rounded off her look with black peep-toe high-heel boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Arjun Kapoor upcoming film slate

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has quite a number of films in his pipeline. He will next be seen in director Ajy Bahl’s The Lady Killer, also starring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. The actor has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Jayam Ravi-starrer Comali and filmmaker Siddharth Anand's action entertainer Maut, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Amrita Puri.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

By Animesh Anand