Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a couple of years. Despite all the negativity thrown at them, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been going strong with each passing day. Recently, Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp at a fashion show and Malaika Arora was in the audience. A sweet moment is going viral on Twitter between the two lovebirds and it's a must-watch. Arjun was seen blowing flying kisses to his ladylove.

Arjun-Malaika's adorable moment

Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2022. He looked pretty handsome, still in his Ek Villain look. Arjun wore a black sherwani. Malaika, who was in the audience was in a golden jacket and short dress. When Arjun was about to walk the ramp, we could see Malaika turning in her seat to get a look at her favourite person walking the ramp. Malaika is also seen cheering Arjun Kapoor loudly as he completes his first walk, clapping her hands. Later, we see Arjun blowing flying kisses to Malaika who was seen blushing at that. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship is widely discussed in entertainment news. Check out the viral videos here:

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora relationship

Both Malaika and Arjun have been keeping their relationship private. A couple of weeks ago, there were reports of Malla and Arjun breaking up but he debunked it with a witty and savage post. In an interview, Arjun Kapoor had opened up on how his life changed after Malaika entered it. He said, "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more." When asked to describe his relationship, he said, "If I've to describe my relationship with Malaika — we're friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last."

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently basking in the love and adulation being poured on him for his latest release, Ek Villain Returns.