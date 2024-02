Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has often expressed how much he misses the presence of his mother, Mona Kapoor. Arjun's mother passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for years. Although it's been almost 12 years since his mother's death, Arjun still posts birthday wishes for her every year on his respective social media platforms. Arjun's sister, Anshula, is also quite emotional, just like her brother. Recently, at a spoken fest, Anshula Kapoor paid tribute to her late mother. Arjun, who was also present at the event, got emotional and hugged his sister after her heartwarming speech. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

Arjun Kapoor breaks down as sister Anshula pays tribute to their late mother

In a heartwarming moment, Anshula Kapoor decided to honor her late mother, Mona Kapoor, at a recently held spoken fest. Anshula, in her speech, stated that her mother always used to say to follow what your heart says, to do things which make your heart happy. Anshula also mentioned that her mother's favorite line was "rab rakha," which means "God bless you." Arjun beautifully captured the whole speech and even got emotional while recording Anshula's performance. Once her speech was finished, Anshula came down from the stage, and the siblings shared an emotional hug. Check out the video below. Also Read - No Entry 2: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh join hands for comedy film; shooting schedule details revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Janhvi, Khushi send love to Arjun, Anshula

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, it received a lot of love from everyone, be it Rhea Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, or Ayushmann Khurrana. However, it was Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's reaction that stole everyone's heart. Check out their reaction below. Also Read - Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more dreaded and evil villains to look forward to

Trending Now