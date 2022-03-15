Arjun Kapoor empowers real life Anupamaas; his special gesture will make fans super proud

is one of the most liberated actors of his generation. The actor is not only leaving his fans impressed with his acting skills but also the cause that he started in the pandemic and slowly he is emerging into a successful businessman. Arjun Kapoor is right now empowering the real-life Anupamaas in his life. How you ask? Arjun Kapoor had invested in emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, sometime back with the aim to improve gender parity and foster the spirit of self-reliance. During the coronavirus pandemic, his business platform has onboarded approximately 10,000 women from across the country onto the platform and made home-cooks self-reliant so that they could aid and run their families in crisis. Talking about the same Arjun says, " I’m proud that I have managed to create a platform with like-minded people who have taken care of and enabled so many women to be self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a lot of women, especially those in the Indian workforce. We have seen so many statistics that verify that women have been pushed to focus on their families over their professional aspirations during these difficult times. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna do the Holi wala dance; ‘Din ban gaya,’ say fans – watch video

" He further adds, "When I started my journey with the platform, I was keen to turn as many talented home-chefs into entrepreneurs and I'm highly pleased to report that we have managed to create an impact in the truest sense. These mighty women have been able to run and contribute to their households and also take care of their individual needs due to the opportunities that we have provided. This brings me a lot of joy." The actor further adds, "Enhancing scope so that women can participate in creating equality in society will go a long way. This is key to overturn several societal stereotypes and I will continue in my effort to aid those who want to shatter societal norms." Arjun has multiple releases on the big screen this year like Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey, Mohit Siri's 2 and The Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl.