Arjun Kapoor FINALLY REVEALS why he made his relationship with Malaika Arora public

and Malaika Arora's relationship often face a lot of trolling and criticism online due to the age gap between them. There are many opinionated people out there who love to pass on their judgements. Before Arjun and Malaika made it official there were lots of speculations about their love affair. However, it was Malaika who made it official by sharing a picture with Arjun on Instagram and he reciprocated. Despite all the trolling and criticism, Arjun and Malaika keep their head high and accept their LOVE for each other.

In an interaction, Arjun opened up about why he made his relationship official with Malla. " I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation… what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous. And if there is a quest to have a relationship, then it's better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, 'this is our boundary, and now we are together".

When asked about the trolling on his relationship with Malaika, he said, " People have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, we love gossiping, we've all become Janis. We all want to discuss 'when will they get married, they don't look good together, you think this is going to last, look at the way he is looking". Arjun often gives it back to the trolls, be it when he is criticised for his films or relationships. That's the reason he won the Troll Assassin of the ear at the Bollywoodlife Awards 2022. And the actor was very grateful for receiving the same and had made it clear that sometimes it is better to give it up and we can not agree more with the actor.