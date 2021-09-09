Well, we know that maximum Bollywood celebs have a great collections of four-wheelers, which they often flaunt during their outings and promotions and our star is one of them. The handsome hunk, who is already a proud owner of a Land Rover, Maserati Levante, Audi Q5 and a Honda CR-V, has added a new swanky SUV to his collection, which is Maybach GLS600 SUV. Well, it seems that Arjun got inspired or influenced by his co-star and close friend , who bought the same model in June this year. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bobby Deol bags another award for Aashram, Shiddat motion poster celebrates the beauty of love, Justin Bieber Our World release date out and more

As per the reports, Ranveer took Arjun for a ride in his new car and the latter liked it so much that he booked one for himself and that too in the same colour. The ex-showroom price of this car is massive Rs 2.43 crore before any option of customisations. Talking about its features, the car has a Maybach radiator grille, 22-inch and 23-inch spoke alloy wheels on the D pillar, panoramic sliding sunroof, massage seat, folding table and others. Well, we definitely think Arjun will go on a ride with Ranveer in his brand news SUV. Also Read - Bhoot Police star Saif Ali Khan on over exposure of horror comedy genre; 'The ghost is looking the same'

On the professional front, will be next seen in Bhoot Police. The horror comedy, which will be directed by Ragini MMS and Phobia helmer Pavan Kirpalani, also features Saif Ali Khan, and in lead roles. Saif and Arjun play ghosthunters in this venture. The film is set to hit the screens on September 10 on Disney + Hotstar. Apart fromt this project, he will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, which also features , Tara Sutaria and in pivotal roles. It will be directed Mohit Suri and produced by and . Also Read - From Aamir Khan in Swades to Arjun Kapoor in Kabir Singh: Bollywood stars who rejected some iconic films and why