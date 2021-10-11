Arjun Kapoor has bagged one more film. The hunk has Ajay Bahl's romantic thriller The Ladykiller in his kitty. The movie is being made by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film is supposed to be full of suspense. In the past, Ajay Bahl has made critically acclaimed movies like BA Pass and Section 375, which wowed both audiences and critics. In a statement, Arjun Kapoor said, "When the script of ‘The Lady Killer’ came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing and emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan Sir, Shaailesh Sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl Sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!" Also Read - Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of movies before Kartik Aaryan for contentious reasons

The actor's last movie Bhoot Police was a success on the Disney + Hotstar platform. Even films like Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar got good feedback for Arjun Kapoor's performance. This is how social media reacted to the news... Also Read - After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan OPTS out of a Red Chillies project opposite Katrina Kaif; here's what we know

No matter how good the script is if Arjun Kapoor is the lead in a movie he will ruin it with his shit expressionless acting. Why is he even trying lol? #TheLadyKiller — Amruta Mishra (@amru_aki4218) October 11, 2021

Arjun Kapoor will kill ladies with his emotionless face & shitty acting — Adrian Demez (@DemezAdrian) October 11, 2021

Arjun Kapoor continues to get movies. And people continue to blame the govt for unemployment. #TheLadyKiller pic.twitter.com/y5J8CbGTEF — Xavier Pro Max (@XavierProMaxx) October 11, 2021

I can't watch Arjun Kapoor on Big screen. He looks awful and my eyes hurt. I just can't watch him for more than 2 minutes. https://t.co/tUBiW3SW9M — Myna (@fakeidnahihai) October 11, 2021

It's not lady killer, this movie will be audience killer ...

Everyone seeing this movie will die in theatre only because it's single expression Arjun kapoor ? — Param is Vaccinated (@emraandkisser) October 11, 2021

Well, trolls are jobless and can say what they want but the fact is that the best of filmmakers want to work with Arjun Kapoor. He has been challenging himself with every script and it is only a matter of time when he will strike gold at the box office. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for Ajay Bahl’s directorial film?