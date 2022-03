Arjun Kapoor gets teased by paparazzi as he gears up to become ’Mamu’ to Sonam Kapoor's kid; his reaction is priceless

recently announced her pregnancy news on social media and all her family members, friends and fans were overjoyed with this news. She took her Instagram and flaunted her baby bump and wrote, " Four hands.

To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.

One family.Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022". Everyone showered their love and blessings to the new would-be mommy in town. Right from , , Shanaya Kapoor to and many others expressed their happiness over this fab news.

too shared his excitement of becoming a mamu very soon. Last night Sonam Kapoor made her first appearance for a store launch of her husband Anand Ahuja's brand and she looked extremely adorable. Along with Sonam Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others to grace the store launch with their presence. Arjun Kapoor who posed for shutterbugs was teased by the paparazzi for becoming a mama to sister Sonam Kapoor's kid, he couldn't stop smiling, his big grin showed that he cannot wait to hold the little one in his arms soon. Arjun Kapoor even went on to shake hands with the photographers who congratulated him for the big news. Indeed right now the Kapoor family is just counting days for the arrival of the junior Kapoor.

Ever since lockdown was announced Sonam Kapoor was staying in her London house and she always kept herself connected with her loved ones and fans via social media. Sonam Kapoor was last seen Zoya Factor and right now all the actress is all set o la the moss special role of her life. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor steps out with Anand Ahuja post pregnancy announcement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with Aaradhya Bachchan and more