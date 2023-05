Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been the hottest couple in tinsel town. They are going strong and are even setting some major couple goals for all. Though they get trolled often for the age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun prove that love sees no age. For a long time now, they have been leaving their fans thrilled with their social media PDA. The latest is of Malaika Arora sharing a 'semi-nude' picture of Arjun Kapoor on social media and crushing over it. But she received backlash for it and now Arjun Kapoor has shared a cryptic post. Also Read - Malaika Arora shares almost bare body picture of Arjun Kapoor; latter reacts [View Pic]

The picture shared by Malaika Arora has Arjun Kapoor relaxing and stretching on a couch. He has no clothes on and is covering his modesty with a pillow. She shared the picture with the caption, "My very own lazy boy". Well, like Malaika, many of his female fans too could not stop drooling over this picture, but she received backlash. Netizens slammed her for sharing such a picture with some of them calling it 'shameful'. Now, Arjun Kapoor seems to have reacted to all the negativity around his private picture. Taking to his Insta stories, he wrote, "Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence." Well, okay then! After Malaika Arora shared Arjun Kapoor's picture on Instagram, he reposted it too with a white heart emoji. Also Read - Malaika Arora wears a plunging neckline neon top paired with hot shorts as she hits the gym [View pics]

Talking about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship, they have been together for years now. It was in 2019 that they made it all official by sharing pictures on Instagram. Though there were rumours of trouble between the lovebirds but their relationship is strong as a rock. They take vacation together, are papped on dinner dates and are truly enjoying their lives togethers. Fans have been wondering though when the wedding bells would ring for these two. About marriage, in an interview, Malaika had said that 'we are ready for it' and even called Arjun Kapoor a wise man. She was quoted saying "I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it."