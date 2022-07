Arjun Kapoor has finally come to buddy Ranveer Singh's rescue. While the nation is hailing Ranveer Singh's bold attempt to go nude for his latest photoshoot in Paper Magazine. Some slammed the actor for doing this name. Many questioned what this same thing women would do. While the trollers attacked Deepika Padukone one to handle her hubby. Arjun Kapoor who is busy promoting his next film Ek Villain Returns was asked to react to buddy's nude photoshoot that has created quite a stir on the internet. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill and more: The most tempting mirror selfies of TV divas that will make you say oh-la-la [VIEW PICS]

He was asked about the mixed reaction that Ranveer's nude photoshoot got, to which he had the most sensible reply, he said, " You should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Ranveer Singh never does anything without being himself. He is not pretentious. You are seeing him for 10-12 years and there’s the same energy, and warmth whenever he goes anywhere. It’s just an extension of his personality." Also Read - Parineeti Chopra shares inside pictures from sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday party; says it will take a lifetime to forget

He later added, " It’s his life, his choice, and his social media. He felt it was the right thing to do. He did it. He wants to celebrate himself, he is being comfortable in his skin and we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I don’t believe in giving importance to the trolls anyway because people will always say something." Also Read - Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more divas who smiled through the pain during bitter breakups and divorces

Arjun Kapoor's perfect reply to the trolls

The actor sided with with with with his buddy and said, " Full Credit to the boy if he’s really happy doing what he’s doing! If he is not being forced into it and it’s not being done in the wrong way or a crude way, you should respect that. He is allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy. He is making people happy by doing that all". Don't we all need a friend like him!