Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor got married last evening to Karan Boolani. It was a low-key affair. It seems they only did the saat phere and Tilak ceremony. Of course, weddings have been low-key affairs due to the pandemic. The people in attendance were members of the Kapoor and Boolani families with just a few friends. Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor made for a really good-looking sibling duo at the function. While she looked lovely in a red saree, Arjun Kapoor was dapper in a deep blue kurta and black pants. Sharing a pic on social media, Anshula Kapoor wrote that she was feeling cute and would not delete the pic later on. Also Read - Here's why Sridevi stopped talking to Boney Kapoor for almost 8 months

Sonam Kapoor complimented her saying that she looked wonderful while Shanoo Sharma called them, ‘Babies’. She is the casting head of Yash Raj Films. Arjun Kapoor has been working hard on his physique of late and it is showing. He is looking in the best shape ever. The actor is in a very happy space personally and professionally. Having a fitness enthusiast like Malaika Arora as his partner also seems to have helped immensely. And we know how Anshula Kapoor cares for her brother. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor makes a MAJOR revelation about Anshula and his equation with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor — read deets

The sibling duo of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor is one of the most loved ones. He has spoken at length on how she became his emotional anchor and life after the death of his mom, Mona Kapoor Shourie in 2012. She passed away just before he made his debut. Anshula and Arjun live together with their pet, Maximus. Janhvi Kapoor also showered love on the click. Arjun Kapoor has spoken about how he is getting closer to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. He has said that it is an ongoing process. However, the closeness between the siblings is heart-warming to say the least! Also Read - Arjun Kapoor pens a heartwarming note for sister Anshula's birthday; writes, 'Keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling'