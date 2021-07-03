Arjun Kapoor makes a MAJOR revelation about Anshula and his equation with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor â€” read deets

Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after the demise of Sridevi has been well-documented in the media. He proved himself as a pillar of support as he rushed to give solace to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor who were reeling under the tragedy. But in a recent interview, he has spoken about how he does not want to a sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. He said that the two families were trying to co-exist and stay together. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor pens a heartwarming note for sister Anshula's birthday; writes, 'Keep smiling cause thatâ€™s what keeps me smiling'

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor said, "If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. Itâ€™s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I donâ€™t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It canâ€™t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out..." Also Read - #HappyBirthdayArjunKapoor: Sister Anshula Kapoor shares a heartwarming post; says, 'Youâ€™ve never let us forget mom'

He said that it was tragedy that brought the families closer. Arjun Kapoor said that they are like broken pieces trying to fill gaps in each other's lives. Arjun Kapoor told the portal, "We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we are matured adults. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating, because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way we are very similar too as we have our dadâ€™s genes." Also Read - Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on mom Mona's death anniversary, says 'I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me'

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday some days back. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen at the celebrations that happened in Colaba, Mumbai. The actor is in a relationship with Malaika Arora and credits her for some positive changes in his life.