Arjun Kapoor OPENS UP on being trolled for dating Malaika Arora: 'It hurts you temporarily and then...'

and Malaika Arora are no strangers to trolls. They are often targeted online for dating each other, especially for their age gap of 12 years. In 2019, the two came out as a couple where Arjun made their relationship official by sharing a cozy picture with Malaika on his birthday. Since then, they have been getting negative responses from their many social media users. However, the online trolling doesn't affect Arjun as he has been through much more worst situations in his life.

"I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I've been through situations in life that have been far worse — seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father, losing out on a loved one, his wife — you do realise that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent. Sometimes, you don't have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in. You've to also understand the circumstances, the complexities, and give it time," Arjun told HT City in an interview.

"So, standing up doesn't always mean being in your face. It sometimes is just about holding your own silently and doing your thing, living each day and not thinking so much about the negativity. What's the worst that can happen? It hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you're strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. You've to let them be. I guess there's so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us," he added.

On Valentine's Day, both Arjun and Malaika dedicated a post to declare their love for each other. They shared their loved-up pictures on Instagram. While Malaika posted a picture with Arjun wrapping her into his arms and wrote, "Mine", Arjun posted a cosy picture with Malaika and wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone, It's not warm when she's away, Ain't no sunshine when she's gone, And she's always gone too long, Anytime she's goes away..."

Arjun and Malaika recently slammed their breakup rumours with the most sassiest way possible, letting the world know that they are stronger together.