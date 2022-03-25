Arjun Kapoor pens down an emotional note for his late mom; ‘10 years since….’

may come out as a very tough person to deal with when you meet him real, but actual he is a softy. His Instagram profile says what he is in reality, 'He is a Son, Brother, Friend & Actor (All 4 work in progress); that's Arjun Kapoor for you. Arjun is one of those actors who has never shied away to express his feeling in front of the media or on his social media account. He is an open book for his near and dear ones. The actor is often motivated but seems like today is a tough day for him. Today the actor is immensely missing his mom and e penned down an emotional note for her. Also Read - BL Awards 2022 Winners – Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Sooryavanshi, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and more

Sharing the most endearing picture of his mom and him (childhood), he wrote on his Instagram, " That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over ansh & me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away too early to see ur sacrifices pay off... Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without u around I don't know what I am without u around I don't function like a normal kid without u around I'm unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won't have u around to help me deal with it I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior". Arjun you are a real warrior!