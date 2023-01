Arjun Kapoor has been busy promoting his latest film Kuttey which was released on 13th January 2023. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj received rave reviews. While advertising Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor Kapoor interacted with the media and addressed his love life with Malaika Arora among other aspects. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu day 6 box office collections: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maitains lead over Ajith Kumar's film on first Monday

Arjun Kapoor has always been in the news making headlines with his love interest Malaika Arora. The couple has been dating each other for almost two years now. The actor never shies away to talk about his girlfriend. While talking about his latest release Kuttey, the 37-year-old actor also spoke of his love life. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay entertainer Varisu Hindi beats Kuttey at the box office; KRK trolls Arjun Kapoor as '10th and 12th fail'

said to have a partner who keeps you secure and grounded reflects in your daily activities and thinking. Malaika has allowed him to be his own person. He further mentions that even though they have a unique relationship from society’s perspective both fit into each other’s lives very nicely. Arjun also credits her as the reason behind him going to bed happy and waking up happy. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar have reason to rejoice as their films enter Rs 100 crore club [Deets Here]

A few days back when Kuttey was released, Arjun called Malaika his biggest cheerleader when she praised the movie. The actress took to her Instagram account to pen words of praise for Kuttey. After watching the film she hailed performances calling it fab. Kuttey is touted as a caper-thriller film and is the debut project of Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's last movie was Ek Villain Returns which didn’t work well at the box office. Post that he appeared in Kuttey alongside Tabu and amongst other ensemble casts of the film. The action drama too didn’t perform better and has a poor box office collection. Next in the pipeline, Arjun has The Lady Killer with and . The film is touted to be a romantic comedy.