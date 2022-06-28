Arjun Kapoor reveals Aditya Chopra had rejected him for Ishaqzaade; told him, 'Yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta'

Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, revealed that Aditya Chopra had rejected him for the film at his first look test with Yash Raj Films. Adi told him, "Yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting "