Arjun Kapoor REVEALS what kind of equation he shared with Janhvi Kapoor before and after Sridevi's death

has been pretty vocal about his personal life. Be it his strained relation with his father or his romantic relationship with Malaika Arora, Arjun has always put up a brave front. He has evolved with time that has changed him as a person only for good. After 's death on February 24, 2018, Arjun became the pillar of strength to his father and half-sisters and . With time, he has managed to fix his strained relationships. So when Arjun was recently asked about how his equation has changed with Janhvi, he said earlier there was no fruitful communication between them. Also Read - Malaika Arora leaves us ABSOLUTELY awestruck as she redefines smokin' hot in her latest photoshoot — view pics

"There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," Arjun told Bazaar magazine. To which, Janhvi further added, "I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood.” Her answer was followed by Arjun teasing her saying, "Glad you caught onto that”. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor's luxurious home in Mumbai is no less than a princess' royal castle from a fairy tale – view inside pics

Janhvi further said that she felt instant security with Arjun and sister Anshula Kapoor even though they don't visit each other's home or know every details about their daily lives. “I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life," Janhvi added. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor opens up on his 'health condition' and recent massive transformation; shares why he faces difficulty to achieve quick results

Arjun and Anshula are Boney's children from his first wife Mona Shourie while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney's children from his second wife Sridevi.

Speaking about his work, Arjun is currently busy shooting for Ek Villain 2 and will also be seen in Bhoot Police. Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film that made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor 's exit from the film. She also finished the shoot for her film Good Luck Jerry earlier this year.