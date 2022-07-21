Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor keep redefining couple goals every step of the way. Once again, the power couple of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora gave their fans reason to cheer after the latter had recently purchased a swanky, lavish 4BHK apartment in the very same building where his ladylove resides. The news of the two lovebirds now staying at a stone's throw away from each other infused their fans with a lot of excitement, with some even speculating that wedding bells could soon be on the cards. However, now, out of the blue, Arjun has sold the apartment he purchased but a short while ago. Also Read - Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee makes a powerful note amid actress' relationship with Lalit Modi; Rajeev Sen's estranged wife Charu Asopa reacts

About Arjun Kapoor 's new house

So, had purchased his 4BHK apartment in 81 Aureate building at Bandra (W). As per reports, the Ek Villain Returns actor had shelled out a mammoth sum of ₹20 crore to buy his 4364 sq ft new home. If he had shifted into the building complex, then his ladylove, Malaika Arora, would have been one of his closest neighbours. Karan Kundrra and rumoured ex , too, would have been among his other celebrity neighbours. Arjun currently resides at Raheja Orchid in Juhu, and after selling the apartment at 81 Aureate building at Bandra, it looks like he plans to stay in his current residence for quite some time more.

Arjun Kapoor sells his recently purchased Bandra flat ₹16 crore

Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor has sold his recently acquired swanky Bandra flat in proximity to ladylove Malaika Arora's home for ₹16 crore – yes, ₹4 crore less than what he had bought it for. The reason for this hasty sell and readiness to even accept a loss to get it off his hands isn't known yet, but it seems that there's no trouble brewig in paradise between Malaika and Arjun. Apparently, the sale document was registered on 19th May and the actor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, signed the document.