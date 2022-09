and have often given us several glimpses of their cat and mouse friendship. The two are seen taking hilarious digs at each other and their hot and cold banter leaves their fans in splits. The history has again been repeated. Arjun pounced upon to grab the perfect opportunity to troll Anushka over her 'kharab' pictures. Also Read - Hazel Keech's son Orion makes his FIRST appearance at the airport; fans wish to see Anushka Sharma's little one Vamika soon too [View Pics]

As usual, Anushka took to Instagram to share some of her latest clicks with her fans. Usually, her pictures are stunning and people go gaga over them. But this time, Anushka didn't find a single good picture to post on Instagram. After battling for a while with herself, Anushka finally gave it in and decided to post her self-admittedly bad pictures. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's cake cutting with Jeh to Priyanka Chopra-Maltie Marie's walk in the park: Trending celeb-baby pictures will surely melt your heart

"Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye," Anushka captioned her images. Also Read - Richa Chadha wedding jewellery by 175 year old jeweller family from Bikaner; here are others who wore iconic pieces at marriage ceremonies

Advertisement

Arjun couldn't control himself from taking a dig at Anushka by dropping a cheeky comment on her post. In the pictures, Anushka was seen wearing an oversized hoodie and pants paired with matching boots. She also chose to go with black sunglasses to complete her look. Making fun of Anushka's pictures, Arjun wrote, "Hoodie achi hai, photos toh kharaab hai I agree." too couldn't control his laughter over her pictures.

Check out Anushka Sharma's 'kharab' pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently leaving no stone unturned for her comeback film Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She is training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK. The movie marks Anushka's return to the movies as an actress after her 2018 release Zero in which she starred alongside and .