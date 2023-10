'Mai toh superman, Salman Ka fan', this was Arjun Kapoor singing loud and clear in his films, but over time his equation changed with the superstar, and it is presumed that it could be his relationship with Malaika Arora that brought bitterness between the Tiger 3 star and him, but it seems like Arjun Kapoor wants to forget everything and move on, and one more time he wants to be in the good books of the superstar. The Ek Villain 2 actor recently liked the post on the YRF Instagram handle, where the official page shared the post of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 film. The post read, "Tiger aa raha hai Star Sports India par, dekhne #INDvsPAK iss shanivaar...Tune in to #CricketLive this Saturday, Oct 14th at 12.30 PM on Star Sports #WorldcupOnStar #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu".

Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Salman Khan was strained

Arjun and Salman never spoke about their relationship getting bitter, but both stars started maintaining distance from each other and never promoted anything about each other on their social media or liked any posts related to each other, unlike before. And it was not Arjun, but his father and veteran producer, Boney Kapoor, who reportedly revealed that there is a strained relationship between Arjun and Tiger 3 star. Boney Kapoor and Salman Khan have been friends for ages, and this is how they both are connected with each other's families.

Salman Khan was the mentor of Arjun Kapoor

It was Tiger 3 star who encouraged Arjun to become an actor, and this is how he started working on himself, lost weight, and became fit to be a part of the industry. Now that Arjun has lent a hand of friendship to Salman, we hope the superstar too will let the bygones be bygones.