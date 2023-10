Malaika Arora is one of the boldest actresses who has delivered some super amazing dance numbers in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress turns 48 today. Yep, that's right. Malaika doesn't look it though, does she? Wishes are pouring in for the style icon and the Bollywood Diva from all corners of the world. Arjun Kapoor, too, has wished the leading lady of his real life on her special day. And it's such a gorgeous picture we tell you, scroll down.

Arjun Kapoor wishes lady love Malaika Arora with a gorgeous picture

To describe the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor and the Diva are seen in a candid moment together. Arjun has embraced Malaika. He seems to be jamming to some song. Malaika is seen blushing and grooving alongside Arjun. The glow on Malaika's face looks so darn pretty. The picture is from Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding function. They look so happy together.

Arjun penned a heartfelt note while wishing Malaika on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us." Arjun tells Malaika that she brings the smile, the joy, the light and he will always have her back even through the chaos. Malaika gushed over Arjun Kapoor and wrote "Love u," with a red heart emoticon in the comments.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor's gorgeous birthday post for Malaika Arora here:

Malaika Arora has a royal birthday

A couple of minutes ago, Malaika gave a glimpse into her birthday. The actress is seen reflecting on life on her 48th birthday (Yep, 48 and not 50 as Google says) today. She expresses gratitude for the peace, the people in her life and the calm that has been her companion throughout her journey. Malaika talked about soothing whispers, self-discovery and inner strength in her post too. Towards the end, Malla writes, "Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!" Have a look at her post here:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for about 5 years now. They have been through lots of things. For some reason, they even make headlines for break-up. Yet they keep going strong, paying no heed to the rumours.