Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is well-known in the entertainment industry despite not being an actor. She is a social media influencer and manages to remain in the news. Anshula shares her pictures on her Instagram account and often advocates body positivity. Well, this time she has made headlines for her relationship status with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. She made her relationship with her boyfriend public by sharing a romantic photo on social media. This not only made her closed once happy but her followers and netizens are also cheerful. Scroll down to read more about her beau. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reacts to Priyanka Chopra's statement on politics in Bollywood; slams Karan Johar as 'obnoxious and toxic person'

On Monday, Anshula Kapoor made her relationship with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar official on Instagram. The beauty shared a romantic photo with her beau on her Instagram handle and captioned it 366. Apparently, she celebrated one year of her relationship in the Maldives as she tagged the location Kuda Villingili. In the picture, the couple smiled looking at each other inside an infinity pool with sunset in the backdrop. She collaborated it with Rohan Thakkar and captioned it 366 with white heart emoji. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's playful flirting with Deepika Padukone steals the show, even in front of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

As soon as she dropped the dreamy sunset picture people showered love and congratulated the new couple in the comment section. Her family members, close friends, and people from the film industry flooded the comment section below her photo. Producer who happens to be her cousin commented cuties while Anshula’s step sisters and sent red heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor also commented cuties. Not just her friends and families her fans also poured in love on their picture. One user commented “Dear Anshula, I’m happy for you as I have never seen sooo happy with a guy. God bless you both.” Also Read - Abdu Rozik-MC Stan rift: Shalin Bhanot COMMENTS on broken Bigg Boss 16 mandali after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; says he's busy handling fights in his house

Anshula is the daughter of with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She shares a great bond with her step sisters Janhvi and Khushi and they are often spotted chilling together. On the other hand, Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter and to his credit, he wrote the screenplay for a short film titled The Novelist. He graduated from FLAMES University, Pune, and studied master of fine arts in screenwriting at New York Film Academy, Los Angeles.