Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is currently holidaying in Thailand and it looks like she has also disclosed her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in her Instagram post.

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor seems to have found the love of her life and she has apparently disclosed her boyfriend in her latest Instagram post. Anshula is currently holidaying in Thailand and she took to Instagram to share some of her memorable moments. However, the man in her post has grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Also Read - Shweta Bachchan, Shaheen Bhatt and more star kids who did not follow their parents or siblings and rejected the acting profession

In the picture, Anshula is seen posing with her mystery man named Rohan Thakkar, who is a screenwriter. The two are seen happily gazing into each other's eyes while their hands placed on their waists. The two looked great together and fans are convinced that Anshula and Rohan are dating by looking at their loving chemistry. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt: These star kids are best friends with their siblings

In her post, Anshula was seen having a great time lip-syncing and dancing at the Maroon 5 concert in Bangkok. Many people were in awe of her physical transformation and they showered their blessings upon her praying that she keep smiling and always remain happy. Also Read - From Anshula Kapoor to Huma Qureshi; B-Town ladies who embraced their curves in bikinis and made admirers go WOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula has been posting a lot of pictures in her new avatar. She has lost oodles of weight with her hard work and dedication. It took nearly two years of struggle for Anshula to realise that her self-worth isn't tied to the shape of her body. She has been writing several appreciation posts to herself saying that the work is still in progress.

Meanwhile, her father Boney Kapoor had expressed his wish to see Anshula in movies, just like his other children, Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He has seen Anshula performed in her school plays and feels that she has the potential to become an actor and make it big in Bollywood.

