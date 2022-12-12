December 12, 2022 5:49 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor seems to have found the love of her life and she has apparently disclosed her boyfriend in her latest Instagram post. Anshula is currently holidaying in Thailand and she took to Instagram to share some of her memorable moments. However, the man in her post has grabbed everyone's eyeballs.
In the picture, Anshula is seen posing with her mystery man named Rohan Thakkar, who is a screenwriter. The two are seen happily gazing into each other's eyes while their hands placed on their waists. The two looked great together and fans are convinced that Anshula and Rohan are dating by looking at their loving chemistry. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
In her post, Anshula was seen having a great time lip-syncing and dancing at the Maroon 5 concert in Bangkok. Many people were in awe of her physical transformation and they showered their blessings upon her praying that she keep smiling and always remain happy.
Anshula has been posting a lot of pictures in her new avatar. She has lost oodles of weight with her hard work and dedication. It took nearly two years of struggle for Anshula to realise that her self-worth isn't tied to the shape of her body. She has been writing several appreciation posts to herself saying that the work is still in progress.
Meanwhile, her father Boney Kapoor had expressed his wish to see Anshula in movies, just like his other children, Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He has seen Anshula performed in her school plays and feels that she has the potential to become an actor and make it big in Bollywood.
