Arjun Kapoor's take on sister Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood journey will make you admire him even more

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. The young lady is going to be launched by Karan Johar in showbiz. She has been signed by DCE, his branch for new talent in the industry. From her dad Sanjay Kapoor to cousins, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, all are actors. Arjun Kapoor who is known as a protective elder brother was asked if he is giving tips to Shanaya Kapoor ahead of her debut in the industry. As we know, he had a successful start with movies like Ishaqzaade and Gunday but it has been a tough ride for him.

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor was asked if he had some special advice for his little sister, Shanaya Kapoor. His words reflect his thoughtful perspective and wisdom. He said that he does not give tips as a person ultimately has to carve his own path. He said that her parents and the whole family is backing her in this journey. Arjun Kapoor said, "Tomorrow I'm sure in conversation knowingly or unknowingly I may guide her if she asks me a question, but the intent is not to give her opinion-forming thoughts. I just want her to flow and make her own choices."

It seems Shanaya Kapoor will make her entry with a love triangle. The young lady has been taking dance classes for a year now. She was also an assistant director on the movie, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Shanaya Kapoor's Maheep Kapoor made her acting debut with the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It seems her debut was to happen soon but the pandemic pushed it a little further.