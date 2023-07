It is a baby boom in the world of entertainment. Arjun Rampal and Gabrielle Demetriades are blessed with a baby boy. This is their second son. They are already parents to Arik Rampal who was born in July 2019. The actor began dating the supermodel turned fashion designer after his split with Mehr Jessia. The actor confirmed the news on his social media handle. He wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support." The child was born on July 20, 2023. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez receives letter from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Easter; calls her 'My Baby my Bomma'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

After Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal is the newest father in Bollywood who has four children. He has two daughters, Mahika and Myra who are from his first wife Mehr Jessia. Gabriella Demetriades announced that she was pregnant some months back. She posted pics in a beautiful gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

She has been quite active throughout her pregnancy. She was in the gym even a couple of weeks back. Gabriella Demetriades in an interview has spoken about how body standards were unreal when she began working in the modelling industry. Arjun Rampal is making his debut in the Telugu industry with Anil Ravipudi's film. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. He is learning Telugu for the movie. It seems the character is that of an ambitious villain. Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal have no plans of formalizing their relationship with a marriage. He said that their hearts have connected and they are together than many married couples. He said that he does not need a piece of paper to validate it.