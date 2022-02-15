Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades REVEAL why they aren't getting married

and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been living in together for the past few years now. They welcomed their first baby, son Arik, in July 2019. Previously, Arjun has two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. While Arjun and Gabriella have been dishing out major relationship goals, they recently revealed why aren't they getting married. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; wants action to be taken against parents for letting kids imitate a sex worker

Both Arjun and Gabriella are of the opinion that they do not a 'piece of paper’ to validate their relationship and being unmarried doesn't make them any less of a couple. "Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage,” Arjun told Pinkvilla. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and more: Divorced stars who found love again and did not hide it [VIEW PICS]

Adding further to this, Gabriella said that they are very protected in their love and said that it's one's choice. She stressed that living together like a family is more important. "We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can’t get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don’t think so. I think for us it’s like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don’t need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family,” she said. Also Read - Beastly! Ranveer Singh's ripped shirtless avatar takes over the Internet; 83 co-star Chirag Patil exclaims, 'CHAAABUK'

On the work front, Arjun will be seen as the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film Dhaakad also starring in the lead. The actor recently coloured his hair in platinum blonde shade to look the part. He will also feature in the historical drama The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon directed by Ramesh Thete.