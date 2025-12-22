Arjun Rampal CELEBRATES Dhurandhar's success in VIRAL video, leaves fans surprised after he…

Dhurandhar' actor Arjun Rampal: Arjun Rampal can be seen enjoying the success of Dhurandhar in a viral video. Read ahead to know more.

Dhurandat’s buzz has completely taken over the internet, with fans eagerly awaiting the second part of the film. As the fans eagerly await the second part of the Aditya Dhar directorial, Arjun Rampal can be seen celebrating the success of Dhurandhar. Rampal plays the role of Major Iqbal in the film. Arjun Rampal is currently seen enjoying the end of the year with his family. The actor was recently spotted at a club, where he gave a pleasant surprise to the fans. He took over the DJ for a while and played a viral song, FA9LA, over there. The song, created by Flipperachi in 2024, is pronounced as "Fasla" and is a Bahraini rap.

Arjun Rampal’s video is going viral as he…

The video of Arjun Rampal taking off the DJ’s console has been going viral all over the internet. He could be seen donning a black t-shirt and gave his fans a pleasant surprise by playing the song FA9LA, and the fans could not help but adore his expressions. In Dhurandhar, this song featured Akshaye Khanna, who played the role of Rehman Dakait, a gang leader in Lyari, Pakistan.

Arjun Rampal Celebrate The Huge Success Of #Dhurandhar Movie In an Club. Arjun Rampal Vibing On Fa9la Song, His Dance Moves & Expressions ?? pic.twitter.com/MOq0nWYMka — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 21, 2025

Arjun Rampal’s heartwarming note for Durandhar's team

Recently, Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note after Dhurandhar. Tagging the director of the film, Aditya Dhar, he said that from the very first narration, he realized how important the film was to him. He said the story unfolded in a unique narrative style and lauded the level of research and the depth given to every character, from their appearance to their attitude. He added that Dhar continued to surprise him throughout the process and highlighted how he absorbed the pressure of filming without letting it affect the set, noting that he never had a bad day during the shoot.

He also praised the cast of the film individually. He wrote, “.#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy you are pure genius. Can’t wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi. @therakeshbedi Mazza agaya brother. What a full circle. @saraarjunn congratulations. onwards and upwards. To the beast, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank u for the ice baths.”

More about Arjun Rampal’s character

Arjun Rampal’s character in Dhurandhar 2 is going to be more evil and dark, as Major Iqbal returns to uncover the identity of an Indian spy in Pakistan.

