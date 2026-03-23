Arjun Rampal witnessed SHOCKING 26/11 Mumbai attacks on THIS special day, calls Dhurandhar his 'revenge'

Arjun Rampal recalls witnessing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on his birthday, revealing how the traumatic experience inspired his powerful performance in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently recalled a disturbing memory from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks while enjoying the historic success of Dhurandhar 2. He continued by describing how the horrific incident affected him for a number of years and ultimately influenced how he performed in Dhurandhar.

Recently, Rampal received recognition at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday, March 22, where he talked about seeing the events of 26/11 happen in real time. Rampal stated in his address that the assaults occurred on his birthday and that he was in the city the night of the incident.

What did Arjun Rampal say about 26/11 Mumbai attacks?

Recalling the chilling experience, he said, "On November 26, 2008, I was in this hotel (Four Seasons, Worli). I'd come to pick up my friends and we were on our way to Taj because we were going there to celebrate my birthday. One guy was getting ready...God bless him. We were at the bar, we ordered a drink and the first bomb went off near Mahim. I heard that sound and my glass shook. We were like 'What the hell was that?'"

He added, "Within 10 minutes, our phones were ringing and everybody said there's some gang war that has broken in Colaba and we were asked not to go there. In 20 to 30 minutes, the whole Four Seasons was cordoned off. We were allowed to stay in the hotel that night and were asked not to go out as it was not safe. On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 attacks play out."

Rampal went on to say that what had started out as a birthday party quickly devolved into a terrifying and uncertain evening. It was evident from the explosion and the quick rise in terror surrounding him that this was far more serious than a gang dispute.

He further recalled, "In the morning when I drove back home, I stopped at least three times because I thought I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated to me the 26/11 scene, I knew I was going to have my revenge and that's what I did with Dhurandhar. All I want to say is 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'."

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