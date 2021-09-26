Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades' brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and it didn't take long for or friends in the media to drag the actors name into the entire controversy, raising some stinkers over – all without a shred of evidence or reasoning – over Arjun Rampal's alleged involvement in the entire drugs fiasco. In order to prevent the reports from spiraling out of control, the actor has issued an official statement, expressing dismay over the news articles, and categorically stating that other than Agisilaos Demetriades being his partner's relative, he has “no other connection or relationship” with him. Also Read - Baby, Raazi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ankhen and more – as Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer drops, check out Bollywood's biggest spy movies at the box office

"Dear Friends, Followers & Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever," his statement read, as reported by a leading daily. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person," wrote in his statement.

"I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. Kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard," he added and signed off.

Well, we hope that sets the record straight.