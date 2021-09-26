Arjun Rampal SHOCKED and HURT over his name being dragged with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades after the latter's arrest

Gabriella Demetriades' brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In order to prevent the scandalous news reports, linking him with his girlfriend's brother in the entire drugs fiasco, Arjun Rampal has issued an official statement.