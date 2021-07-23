Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reveals being body-shamed in her modelling days for her 'big hips' and 'thick thighs'

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is quite active on social media. The lady who started off as a model is a fashion designer with a label, Deme by Gabriella. She is known for her hot looks. But in a recent Ask Me session on Instagram, she revealed that she was body-shamed in the modelling industry. A person asked her, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?", and her reply was, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things." Also Read - Splitsvilla 14's host Rannvijay Singha shares first glimpse of his son on Instagram – view pics

The lady is now a proud mom to Arik. A person asked her if he could adopt her son, and she replied that she was kinda obsessed with him. She was in Budapest with Arjun Rampal, and their son. He was busy with the shoot of Dhakkad. She shared a lovely video where we can see Arjun, she and their son enjoying a walk on the banks of the Danube. It is described as one of the most romantic places in the world.

Gabriella Demetriades announced her pregnancy in 2019. That was also the year when they confirmed that they were a couple. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahika and Myra from his first marriage. Gabriella Demetriades gets along well with them. In Dhakkad, Arjun Rampal plays the role of a villain. Kangana Ranaut is the main lead of the movie. It is being made by Razneesh Ghai.