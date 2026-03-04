Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok mehendi ceremony: Anjali-Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara makes heads turn

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, is gearing up for his wedding with Saaniya.

IPL cricketer and son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar is gearing up for his wedding with Saaniya Chandhok. Before the main wedding ceremony, which is scheduled for March 5, the first photos and videos of the couple's Mehendi ceremony have gone viral on social media. As evident from multiple videos and photos, the ceremony was attended by oth the Tendulkar and Chandhok families. A few videos of Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel attending the ceremony have also gone viral.

Top dignitaries invited for wedding ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar has sent out invites to top dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and others for his son's wedding ceremony, which will take place on March 5, 2026.

"Jab beta koi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know ke beta bada ho gaya hai," Sachin had recently said. Sachin also confirmed that both Arjun and Saniya looked madly in love with each other. He also called Arjun lucky for finding someone who loves him as much as he loves her.

Know more about Arjun and Saaniya

In August 2025, Arjun and Saaniya got engaged. While Arjun plays Indian domestic cricket, Saaniya is an entrepreneur and hails from a prominent background. According to reports, she has been a part of Tendulkar's core circle and is Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai's granddaughter.

What did Sara Tendulkar wear?

Sara Tendulkar opted for an impressive multicoloured lehenga. Her ornate blouse featured intricate craftsmanship. She completed the look by pairing it with a heavy lehenga skirt. Her ensemble featured several colours including pink, red, and green. For accessories, she opted for a statement necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and maang tikka.

