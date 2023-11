Veteran director and producer Rajkumar Kohli died at the age of 93. The late filmmaker's son, and former actor Armaan Kohli found his father dead in a bathroom. It is reported that Rajkumar Kohli had gone for a shower in the bathroom, and when he didn't come out for a long time, his son broke the bathroom door and found him lying dead in the bathroom, to which Armaan rushed and took him to the hospital. And the veteran filmmaker was declared dead. During the last rites of the filmmaker, Armaan Kohli broke down and was seen crying inconsolably over the loss of his father. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of Armaan Kohli passes away at 93

Watch the video of Armaan Kohli breaking down at the funeral of his father Rajkumar Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

#WATCH | On the demise of veteran film director #RajKumarKohli, actor #SunielShetty says, "...He will be missed because I know that people loved him...This is a big loss." (?ANI) pic.twitter.com/sajUqHjjRP — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 24, 2023

Rajkumar Kohli's last rites took place in Mumbai today, where Armaan was seen consoled by singer and actor. Armaan was seen leaning his head on his shoulder and breaking down. And this heartbreaking video left many with moist eyes.

Many Bollywood celebs mourned the death of the filmmaker and called it a huge loss. Also Read - Armaan Kohli is the angriest man in Bollywood; Times when he ended up in trouble because of anger issues

Rajkumar Kohli was a huge name in the industry and had made more than 25 films. He even launched his son, Armaan Kohli, into the industry. Armaan was extremely close to his father and lived with him only.

Armaan was last seen in Bigg Boss, and his love angle with Tanishaa Mukerji grabbed a lot of headlines. Many thought they might end up getting married, but sooner they both parted ways.