Popular singer and composer Armaan Malik is now engaged. He exchanged rings with his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff in what looks like a small private ceremony. The cute singer looks so handsome in white. Aashna Shroff is seen in a pretty floral dress. The singer always kept his private life away from the media glare. Celebs like Esha Gupta, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan have congratulated the two. His fans said this was heartbreaking but were happy to know that he has found his soulmate and happiness in love. Take a look at the pics...

We congratulate the couple on this happy occasion. Armaan Malik has been spotted with Aashna Shroff at many events. But he never spoke about his love life in the public. The singer who has a number of Hindi and Telugu songs in his kitty is quite open about his ambition to succeed as an independent musician. The music fraternity and many actors are sending him their best wishes. Aashna Shroff is a fashion influencer. The two had been together for a while now. We can see the digital content community also sending them love.

Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff dating since a while now

The couple celebrated his birthday in Denmark some time ago. Whenever he has been asked about his love life, he has said that this is not something he wants in the limelight. Armaan Malik said he is always open to talking about work. The singer is one of the most tweeted Indian celebs. His fans are congratulating him on X.

Praying for their togetherness & Happiness

May their life filled with happiness love laughter & positivity ??#ArmaanMalik pic.twitter.com/5rkqMb7RaW — ? Lakhi?? ✨? ISHQIYA? (@Lakhi7777) August 28, 2023

OMG Armaan Proposed Aashna ?? they will start their new journey

Armaan your really a flimy guy everything is so dreamy

Our prince finally get his princess

Wishing happy beautiful life together? Thank you for sharing this beautiful moment with ur @ArmaanMalik22#ArmaanMalik pic.twitter.com/3pFcUdxWjy — ? Lakhi?? ✨? ISHQIYA? (@Lakhi7777) August 28, 2023

Armaan Malik is the son of Daboo Malik. He has established himself as one of the top names in the industry. His brother Amaal Malik is also a singer and composer. Congratulations to the couple!