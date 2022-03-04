Armaan Malik has always maintained that he would not like to be known only as a Bollywood singer. He has pushed himself to explore new avenues and the world is recognising it. Armaan Malik has become the first Indian singer to perform at the Grammys Global Spin. The singer-c0mposer will be singing his number You. The Grammys Global Spin is a concert series initiated by the Recording Academy to promote global music. Armaan Malik will become the first Indian artiste to feature on it. The platform celebrates music from all over the world. This is a huge milestone for Indian musicians. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Prabhas OPENS UP on filming intimate scenes with Pooja Hegde – 'I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt'

Who doesnt? He's self made Artist, sings in multiple languages nd also very inspirational personality at such a young age. we're extremly proud to have him!!???

Heartiest Congratulations Armaan!!?#ArmaanOnGrammys — itz_Priya (@Fangirl19639696) March 4, 2022

OUR GLOBAL STAR ?♥️#ArmaanOnGrammys — ARMAAL JAAN HAI MERI ❤️ (@swatiiiiii_AM) March 4, 2022

#ArmaanOnGrammys #ArmaanxGrammys

Seeing you on that platform is just making me happy i just wish someday to see holding that grammy award of your name in your hand one day... and i know you will.. #Armaanians @ArmaanMalik22 — Sanya5790 (@5790Sanya) March 4, 2022

Armaan you are soo adorable. Love your voice sooo muchh!! @ArmaanMalik22 #ArmaanMalik — ☆ (@Aayat_Am22) March 4, 2022

Earlier, it is AR Rahman who has brought laurels to the country by winning a couple of Grammy Awards. They were for the movie Slumdog Millionaire. Earlier this year, it was South Korean musician B.I aka Kim Han-bin who performed for the Grammys Global Spin. He sang the song, Nineteen and got a good response from the global community. In India, fans of Armaan Malik are ecstatic and honoured. You is a beautiful love ballad that can heard on loop. Last year, he did a collab with Eric Nam and Kshmr for a song named Echo. It is another beautiful song that can be heard anytime.

This is indeed a huge honor for the nation. Armaan Malik's latest song for RadheShyam Jaan Hai Meri is also doing very well.