Armaan Malik to feature in Ed Sheeran's single 2Step; says, 'This is a huge moment...'

The biggest collab is here! Yes, Armaan Malik is all set to feature on pop music icon and British songwriter and singer Ed Sheeran's single 2Step. This is his second international collaboration after the melodious Echo. He had worked with K-Pop star Eric Nam and American producer KSHMR for the same. Armaan Malik has always maintained that he would not like to see himself only as a Bollywood singer - music composer but expand his boundaries. He has sung songs in different languages and composed for regional films too. Armaan Malik has been working hard to collaborate internationally and we are thrilled to know about this. Also Read - Salman Khan gets death threats after Sidhu Moose Wala killing; here are more Bollywood celebs who received similar unsettling warnings

In a statement, Armaan Malik said, "I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of ‘2Step’ with Ed Sheeran!" He said like million others he was inspired by the singer who has given hits like Perfect, Shape Of You and others. He further said in the statement, "He’s always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature." Well, we are keeping our fingers crossed! Also Read - Karan Kundrra takes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride; ‘She is so scared,’ say concerned fans [Watch]

The song is written by Ed Sheeran, Louis Bell, David Hodges and Andrew Wotman. It seems the pop track discusses the trials in the lives of artists, and how they also rely on loved ones. Armaan Malik said, "This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!” The song is coming out tomorrow. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: Harshad Chopda's 'aggressive' truck stunt goes viral; AbhiRa fans cannot get over his expressive eyes [READ TWEETS]

Armaan Malik has released English songs like Control, How Many and the lovely ballad You in the past few years. He has always said that he would like to see Indian musicians shine on the international stage. This is how fans of Armaan Malik have reacted...

Aftr being in the TIMES SQUARE.

He is again bck wit a bang.#armaanmalik n #EdSheeran this is massive ?

The way he has made n created his own path.

Shine on Armaan ? — Supriya (@a_potter_head) June 6, 2022

Well, we are waiting excitedly for the single now. Let us hope that we see more such collabs in the future!