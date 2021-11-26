Arman Khan: Lucky or Diligent?

People often blame their luck if they are not successful in life. But they fail to realise that luck is not everything. It is just a mindset that helps people to push forward. Luck cannot make you famous, rich, or successful. There may be hardly one out of one lakh people who would have achieved great things out of luck. The majority of people remaining can only climb up the ladder through determination and hard work.

Here is a story of the famous and talented cinematographer; Arman Khan, who invested his time and efforts to make a name for himself in this competitive world.

What inspired him to become a cinematographer?

Arman Khan was born on 1st January 1991; he belonged to an Afghan family and was brought up in Pakistan. Growing up, he had multiple career dreams, out of which, one was to become a casting director, which he fulfilled! A few years later, his entire family migrated to the UK. He liked the UK and wanted to stay there and hence enrolled himself for a media degree there.

During college days, students usually love to waste their time and money on parties and impressing girls/boys. But not our Arman! He had an appetite for knowledge and never wasted a single growth opportunity that came his way.

He loved the camera technicalities and wanted to make people see the world from his perspective. This kindled Arman to become a cinematographer. He has two degrees in the media field and also gained vast knowledge through experiences and exposure.

Immediately after graduating, Arman vigorously started to look for niche jobs and ended up grabbing a job role as a camera assistant. He worked consistently for three years and tried out many job roles of an assistant casting director, VFX designer, casting director, and even took up a job as a waiter to get financial stability. After three years, he was successfully appointed as a DOP and is now rocking the media and Bollywood industry with his great skills.

Let's glance at his successful present

We all know Bollywood is a very competitive space and earning a place in this industry is very difficult. Arman Khan did not wait for luck to come knocking on his door. Instead, he invested his heart and soul and put in maximum efforts to make golden opportunities for himself. He gained 100% success out of which 99% is through his hard work while 1% is due to his positive attitude and good deeds!

He was a great assistant casting director in famous movies like , , LoveShudda, Welcome 2 Karachi, etc. He also contributed his cinematography knowledge to short films, documentaries, and Bollywood films. He worked on a big film called “Mimi” starring and . There was a UK shoot for which he acted as a cinematographer.

He is now a renowned cinematographer and is globally appreciated for his work. A small boy from Pakistan earned global recognition only because he dared to dream. Apart from being a famous personality in the Bollywood industry, he also has two other job roles: zealous teacher and lucrative entrepreneur. He takes cinematography classes where he teaches creative, analytical, and technical skills to his students. He also started a business named 'Picturental' that provides tools and equipment required for any kind of shoot.

His secret behind tremendous victory

People who think they need luck to achieve big in life; take inspiration from Arman’s story. He did not wait for the universe to sprinkle magic on him but ensured to achieve success through his hard work and willpower. The only secret behind success is hard work. Even today, Arman urges people to keep doing what they love and put their heart and soul into it. He takes a walk down the memory road and asks people to exceed the expectations of others; this way, people will start hiring you!